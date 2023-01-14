A WOMAN has died after being involved in an early-morning crash in the Crumlin area.

The 28-year-old was the passenger in a black Dacia Sandero and was rushed to hospital following the crash, Gwent Police said.

The incident happened at around 3.50am on Saturday. No other vehicles were involved.

A 31-year-old man from Ebbw Vale has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Gwent Police is now appealing to the public for any information about the crash, which happened on the A472 between Crumlin and Hafodyrynys Road.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage on the A472 around the Crumlin area between 3.30am and 4am to contact us," a spokesperson for the force said.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300013602 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.