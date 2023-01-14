A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl and three women have been injured in a shooting outside a funeral in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of St Aloysius R.C. Church near Euston station where a funeral was taking place and initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away, Sky News reports.

Officers said three women – aged 48, 54, and 41 – were taken to hospital following the incident in Phoenix Road.

Met Police believe the shots were fired from a moving vehicle (Image: PA)

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but the 48-year-old suffered a potentially life-changing injury.

A seven-year-old girl was later taken to a central London hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.

No arrests have yet been made and Met Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 with the reference 3357/14Jan.

The shooting took place at around 13:30 GMT, reports have said.

"An urgent investigation is under way and details of the incident are still emerging. At this early stage there have been

no arrests," police added.

Police officers and medics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance responded to the incident.