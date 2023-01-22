IT USED to be that a car registration number would tell you immediately where that vehicle was from - just with two letters.

Newport's two letters were DW - a car with a registration number featuring those letters was instantly recognisable as being registered in Newport.

We asked members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group to share their pictures of vehicles featuring DW numbers and were inundated. Here is just a small selection.

A Wynn's truck shared by Ian Ratty Humphries.

Keith Willavise shared this picture and said: "Our original buses with clippies and conductors before they went one man in 1972."

Keith Willavise shared this picture of a double decker bus with a DW number plate.

Derek Waite shared this picture of a 1937 Austin 10 Cambridge with the number plate ADW 808.

Alan Lenny Lenahan in this picture of this moped featuring a DW registration.

Peter Blackmore sent in this picture of this car with the number EDW 44.

Martine Knight shared this picture of her father's cars from the 1950s and 60s.

Michael Rabbitt shared this picture of his Zephyr Zodiac with Judith Durham, lead singer of the 1960s group The Seekers, sitting on the bonnet.

Sue Hayward shared this picture of her grandfather's car in the 1950s.

Sue Hayward said: "This is my uncle. He kept this car for years."