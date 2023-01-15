A WOMAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of drug dealing.
Kelly Smith, 29, from Cwmbran has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1, 2022 and January 11 this year.
The defendant, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, is due to appear before the crown court on February 9.
Smith was remanded in custody.
