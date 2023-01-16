THE Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed this week for maintenance works.

The closure will only affect traffic on the eastbound side of the road, heading from Wales into England.

The eastbound carriageway will be shut at Junction 23 from 9pm until 6am on both Monday, January 16 and Tuesday, January 17.

Highways agency Traffic Wales has warned the works could cause "moderate" disruption for traffic.

A diversion route will be in place during the closure, via the M48 Severn Bridge.