A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KIERON LEWIS, 24, of Barfleur Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Cardiff Road on August 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LANCE BREAN, 49, of Cherry Grove, Croespenmaen, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ivy Bush Court, Oakdale, Blackwood, on December 23, 2022.

He was fined £768 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £307 surcharge.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 31, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van and a holding area at Newport Central police station last Christmas Day.

He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ADRIAN LINGURAR, 31, of Feering Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Turnpike Road, Cwmbran, on August 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JESSICA EDMUNDS, 30, of Broad View, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TINA REBECCA MAHAGAN, 32, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA JO HOURIHANE, 44, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA HOWELL, 39, of Bevin Park, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIA LEONARD, 56, of Brondeg Lane, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAHIN FARAMARZI, 30, of Fields Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CATALIN DRAGHICI, 36, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER ROWLANDS, 49, of Bryn Heulog, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID SMYLIE, 36, of Vivian Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.