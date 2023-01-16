GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a man from Caerphilly borough who breached his licence after being released from prison.

Leon Wells, 40 and from Abertysswg, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, January 28 last year.

He has now been recalled to prison.

Wells had received a sentence of 28 months in prison for breaching his serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2020.

He has known links to the Tredegar area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200219968

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."