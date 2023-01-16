TRIPLE BRIT Award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man has announced a huge headline show in Colwyn Bay next summer.

The ‘Human’ and ‘Life By Misadventure’ hit maker will perform at Stadiwm CSM on Sunday, July 23, it was announced today.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday January 20 at 10am via gigantic.com

Fans can sign up early access via the exclusive promoter pre-sale here: https://mailchi.mp/orchardlive/ragnboneman-aae

Rag‘n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Rory began collecting his dedicated fan base incredibly early on in his career, one that has continued to grow and sell out tours around the globe.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s ‘Critics’ Choice Award’ in the same year, Graham cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his 4x platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as and a further BRIT Award for ‘Best Single of the Year’ in 2018 for Human.

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second number one album with Columbia Records that came out in May 2021 and spent seven weeks in the Top 10, is the culmination of more than a year spent writing and working with some of music’s true greats in London and Nashville.

The album boasted a renewed sense of purpose and an entirely new energy in singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

The show is delivered by Orchard Live, completing an amazing weekend of music with Ministry of Sound classical on Friday, July 21, and N-Dubz on Saturday 22.

Connor Cupples of Orchard Live said: “We are thrilled to announce our final show of Access All Eiras 2023 with the unbelievable talent that is Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

"What an amazing of weekend of music coming to Colwyn Bay this July!’’