THE weather this month has been changeable to say the least - with snow now having been added to the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to plummet once more after a period of mild, if soggy, weather.

Snow has been forecast for much of north Wales, with some showers making their way down to the northern reaches of Gwent.

In areas such as Ebbw Vale, there is expected to be at least a few flakes as the mercury falls below zero overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Further south the flurries are less likely.

Looking ahead to this week's weather, here is what we can expect:

Ebbw Vale

Today (Monday) is a chilly one, getting down to -3C tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow.

It looks like it will remain dry though, with skies clearing by the morning.

Tuesday will be decidedly colder due to those clear skies. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing.

Snow is expected from about 10pm and then again on Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover means it will be (slightly) warmer on Wednesday, before clear skies see Thursday down to -2C.

By the weekend, things will be looking relatively tropical, with balmy 6C temperatures forecast.

Newport

There isn't any snow forecast for Newport and the south of Gwent this week.

However, a frost isn't out of the question, with sub-zero temperatures coming.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning will be below freezing until about 10am.

However, the mercury will rise above 0C into Wednesday and remain there for the most part for the rest of the week.

According to the Met Office, if you want snow, head north.