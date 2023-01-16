As people continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis workers across the UK are ramping up calls for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

A number of sectors will be affected in January as workers stage walk-outs with rail, road, education and health sectors just some of the areas that will be affected in the weeks ahead.

These are all the strikes scheduled to take place this week:

January 16

Bus driver strikes in parts of London will continue, while the Educational Institute of Scotland will begin national strike action for 16 days until February 2, with members striking in two local authority areas each day.

January 17

No strikes planned.

January 18 and 19

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will go on strike for two days in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

January 20, 21, and 22

No strikes planned.

January 23

Ambulance workers represented by Unison will hold a one-day walkout in five areas across England.

More strikes could be announced for later this month, with the general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) revealing she thinks the group will have met the threshold for strike action in their current ballot.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Dr Mary Bousted said: “From our own internal polling, I think that we will meet the threshold but I can’t be sure.”

The NEU announcement will be made at 5pm and the union will have to give two weeks’ notice of any industrial action. More than 300,000 teachers and support staff were asked to vote in the ballot.

Dr Bousted added that it would be “highly unlikely” that strike action would take place during the exam period.

“And even if there was strike action on an exam day actually there would covering for the children to do the exams and all the work has been done prior to that,” she said.

“But I think that’s a huge step and I think it’s highly unlikely.”