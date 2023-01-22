THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 5,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Nicola Deacon.

When and why did you take up photography?

About four years ago. To help with my memory loss due to two stroke. It is a way a keeping hold of memories.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It brings me joy and an appreciation for what's around us.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

The beach. I love the sea and the sound and the freedom of space.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon Sure Shot camera

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

I think the robin is my favourite photo as it reminds me of my dad. He visits regularly to check on me.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

To enjoy being in a photograph group and enjoying everyone else's photos

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Buy a digital camera. It doesn't have to be expensive. Just take photos of what you love and enjoy.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

The orangutan in Borneo. Such majestic creatures in incredible surroundings.

The sea at Pendine Sands