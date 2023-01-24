A PIECE of Welsh history is coming up for auction in the next few weeks and, with a little bit of TLC, could make a great project.

The charming dilapidated Welsh longhouse offers land and outbuildings and the chance of a dreamed-of life-changing opportunity to escape.

True, the historic rural idyll does need more than a bit of modernisation requiring plenty of elbow grease, but once complete the stone-built detached longhouse could be a real gem.

Being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, Caeau Meinion Farm, in Bedwellty, near Blackwood, has a guide price of 145,000+.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This truly is a very rare opportunity to acquire a Welsh longhouse with land and outbuildings (approx. 0.7 acres 3055 m2).

"The property will require full modernisation but once completed could be an ideal family home or may offer scope for redevelopment of the site, subject to necessary planning.

"I'd say this property would also suit persons looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of town or city life and those looking for land for small livestock or agricultural use or potential for a holiday let business."

Currently there is an entrance porch/storage kitchen, 1/2/3 inter connecting reception rooms on the ground floor.

On the first floor there is attic space which was in the past used as a bedroom. Outside there are garden areas to front and rear and land with outbuildings including stables and storage unit (approx. 0.7 acres).

The former Welsh longhouse is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12pm on Tuesday, January 31 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 2.