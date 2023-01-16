Downing Street has released a statement as serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has admitted 49 offences including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

The case has been described as “appalling” by Downing Street and it said that high-profile incidents had “shattered” public trust.

The Met has apologised to victims as it emerged that Carrick had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment, between 2000 and 2021.

Carrick, 48, joined the Met in 2001 and later became an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009.

⚖️ A Metropolitan Police officer who degraded, raped and sexually assaulted 12 women has today admitted his crimes.



We hope the outcome of this case encourages other women who may be in a similar position to come forward, knowing we will do all we can to secure justice for them. — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) January 16, 2023

He faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings and was only suspended after being arrested over a second rape complaint in October 2021.

On Monday, he appeared at Southwark Crown Court to plead guilty to four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault, relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003.

Downing Street said that police forces must “root out” any such officers and acknowledged that public trust had been damaged by the case.

Downing Street statement as Met Police officer pleads guilty to sex offences

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is an appalling case and the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all of his victims.

“We have been clear, there is no place in our police forces for officers who fall so seriously short of the acceptable standards of behaviour and are not fit to wear the uniform.

“Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public’s trust, which has been shattered by high-profile events such as this.

“The Home Office is pushing for improvement and has recently announced a review of police dismissals to ensure the system is fair and effective at removing officers who are not fit to serve.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at how the dismissal process for officers can be improved.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper sad the case was evidence of “appalling failures” in the police vetting procedures.

She said: “This is a truly shocking and appalling case, with the most devastating rapes, sexual and violent crimes committed against women by a serving police officer.

“It is a tribute to the bravery of his victims that this man has now been caught.

“But it is further evidence of appalling failures in the police vetting and misconduct processes, still not addressed by Government, that he was ever able to serve as a police officer.

“Everyone who demanded change will feel badly let down today.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said that the facts of the case were “disturbing”.

“Officers like David Carrick need to be identified and rooted out quickly, with investment in quality supervision and training to ensure the small number of officers who abuse their position are removed immediately.”