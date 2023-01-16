A MAN arrested following a fatal crash on the A472 at the weekend has been released pending investigation, the police have confirmed.

On Saturday, January 14, a woman died after being involved in an early-morning crash in the Crumlin area.

The 28-year-old was the passenger in a black Dacia Sandero and was rushed to hospital following the crash, Gwent Police said.

The incident happened at around 3.50am on Saturday. No other vehicles were involved.

A 31-year-old man from Ebbw Vale was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

He has since been released as Gwent Police continue their investigation.

He has not been charged.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300013602 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.