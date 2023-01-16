Tributes have paid been to ‘a loving member of the family’ who died in a three vehicle Crumlin crash that saw the Welsh Air Ambulance called out.

The crash which took place at around 1.20pm involved three vehicles, a black Ford Ka, a blue Citroen C1, and a lorry.

Paula Richards, 59, driver of the Ford Ka from Newport was taken to hospital where she later died.

The 59-year-old was taken to hospital where she later died (Image: Gwent Police)

Ms Richards family said: “Paula was the daughter of Joan and Colin Richards and older sister to her two brothers David and Philip.

"She was a loving member of the family, who was always looking for ways to help those around her.

"It will take time to begin to cope with this terrible accident and we know all around us will share our sadness."

Ms Richard's next of kin is continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Gwent Police.

Gwent Police are continuing their appeal for anymore with information or dashcam footage to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A467 between 1pm and 2pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300012861 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”