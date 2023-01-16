Maya Jama graces our screens as the new Love Island host on Monday night but why did Laura Whitmore quit?

The Irish TV personality, 37, who is married to the ITV show narrator Iain Stirling, revealed she was leaving the popular dating show in August 2022.

ITV confirmed 28-year-old DJ and presenter as Whitmore's replacement back in October.

In the lead up to her Love Island debut, Jama has appeared in teaser trailers and was shown flying in on a helicopter to the South African villa.

Why did Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore quit?





Whitmore presented the reality TV show from 2020 until 2022 when she stood in for former host Caroline Flack on the sixth series.

After Flack passed away, Whitmore returned for a seventh series in June 2022 and resigned after last year's series concluded.

In her statement, Whitmore shared: "There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

The host, who also presented the After Sun spin-off series, also added a tribute to Caroline Flack who died by suicide in February 2020.

Whitmore added in her emotional farewell post: "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

What is Laura Whitmore doing now after Love Island?





Fans will still be able to see Laura in various projects including a true crime podcast with her husband comedian Iain Stirling.

Laura also announced she will be joining the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast in London's West End.

Whitmore is also developing her own documentary series 'Laura Whitmore Investigates" which will air in 2023.

Love Island returns at 9 pm on Monday, January 16 on ITV 2 and ITV X.