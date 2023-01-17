A PIE shop has opened in Newport Market that offers a unique twist on the classic pie and mash.

Pie Royale opened in the food court in the market on December 14 and is offering a range of tasty treats to customers.

The business offers five luxury pies from the classic steak and ale, chicken and mushroom, the unique flavour of lamb and mint alongside their vegetarian offerings of Mediterranean vegetable and goats cheese, and spicy bean.

They also offer three different flavours of mashed potato, with plain mash, garlic & rosemary, and truffle to choose from.

The new stall opened in place of the Banh Wagon Street food which served Asian cuisine.

Bahn Wagon had been in the Market since its redevelopment in March 2022, with its last day of trading on December 12.

Jamie Brooks and Matthew Spence, both 29, are the creators behind Pie Royal and believe they are bringing British tradition of pies to Newport.

Mr Brooks said: “We wanted to create something different and bring something British to the Market.

“There is nothing like this in Newport, so we are bringing a brand-new concept to Newport and creating a pie brand from scratch. It has its challenges but I am happy with what we came up with.

A Lamb and mint pie with Garlic and Rosemary mash with peas and traditional gravy.

“We expected January to be tough, as Christmas and new year has passed so the tough test will be February and March.

“But once people have heard about us and know there is a British offering we may get more of the older generation in.”

The business plans to take their pies to Uber Eats, so they can be delivered across Newport for the same price as in the market.

Since re-branding and opening under Pie Royal the duo has seen a steady footfall into their business.

Mr Brooks added: “Its been up and down, as we understand people are trying to eat clean but it will get better.

“As the Six Nations are approaching we may run a deal for a pie and a pint for £11 or £12, and may have a bargain Monday and Tuesday where we put on a deal for the elderly such as a pie for £5. We have so many ideas.”