A GP surgery is at risk of closure after nearly 30 years of practice.

The closure of Bedwas Branch Surgery would be the fourth Caerphilly surgery to close in recent times.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board has received an application from Dr Liam Taylor of the Aber Valley Medical Centre to shut down the branch in East Avenue.

Labour councillor for Bedwas and Trethomas Elizabeth Aldworth said: “Very disappointed to receive notification from the ABUHB that there is a strong possibility of closure of this service.

Outside Bedwas Branch Surgery (Image: Street View)

“The facility has been in place for some 30 years and has been a very much appreciated local establishment. It is close to a Pharmacy which could well lose custom if the surgery is removed.

“To continue with the practice would mean considerable inconvenience in having to travel by two buses to either Abertridwr or Llanbradach if not a car owner or fail to obtain a lift.

“The wellbeing factor of the patients of this medical practitioner’s branch is something to take on board and that choice of maybe signing up another local service is not always preferable.”

An eight-week consultation will be held before a decision is made on the application by the branch surgery closure panel on March 31st.

Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle said: “If this closure goes ahead, it will be the fourth in the Caerphilly constituency in recent times following the shutting of Penyrheol, Lansbury Park and Gilfach.

“When my surgery in Penyrheol closed my old doctor told me that the 4,000 plus patients he looked after single-handedly would be distributed to other surgeries. But that puts more pressure on our GPs and obviously leads to longer waits to see a doctor.

“I have grave concern at the way primary care services are deteriorating in the Caerphilly area. What is happening with our NHS.”

If the decision is taken to close the surgery affected patients will have to move to a GP service at Aber Medical Centre in Abertridwr or the branch surgery in Llanbradach.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “The Health Board has written to all patients registered with Aber Medical Centre to inform them of the Practice’s request to close their branch surgery premises at Bedwas Health Centre in Caerphilly and to ask for their views.

“As part of an 8-week engagement period, the Health Board, in conjunction with Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council and Gwent Local Medical Committee, will form a Branch Surgery Closure Panel to discuss this application.

“If the request to close the Bedwas branch surgery is supported, the affected patients will then need to access the GP services provided at either the main Aber Medical Centre site in Abertridwr and/or the branch surgery in Llanbradach; both of which would remain open.

"Alternatively, eligible patients can choose to register with an alternate neighbouring practice.

“Patients registered at Bedwas Health Centre will be contacted following the outcome of the Branch Surgery Closure Panel.”

Labour Councillor Jill Winslade also voiced concerns over the possible closure of the GP surgery, she said: “These residents have obviously built-up trust and a rapport with their GP and to either have to travel or change doctors I feel could be detrimental to the mental health of some of the more vulnerable.”