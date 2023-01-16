EMERGENCY services were called to Kingsway Shopping Centre this afternoon after reports of a woman collapsing in the area.

Officers were called to a medical emergency at 3.10pm, inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre near the John Frost Square.

An ambulance was also called to the scene and parked near Stow Hill on Charles Street in the city centre.

Emergency Services attended the scene this afternoon in John Frost Square.

Four officers attended the scene after on-lookers reported the collapse, with four women and officers surrounding the woman while medical treatment was given at the scene.

Security guards at the Kingsway Shopping Centre were also at the scene, guiding people away from the incident.

The woman who collapsed was later escorted by a security guard and police officer to a nearby black car and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police officers and four women surround the woman as she recieves medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in John Frost Square, Newport around 3.10pm on Monday 16th January

“Officers attended the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”