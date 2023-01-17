PLANS to change the access to a bungalow in Tredegar have been refused by councillors as it would cause a danger to pedestrians.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, January 12, councillors were told of the application, which was an attempt to tidy up problems with the access.

Planning officer Jane Engel explained that the application by Crieg Jones for plot two of Springfield Cottage, Queen Victoria Street, had an extensive planning history.

This included planning permission to keep the three bedroom bungalow and vehicle access going through plot one being approved in March 2022 – but problems had been found with this solution, which led to the new application being submitted.

Ms Engel said: “The previous application indicated they owned land on plot one to put the access in.

“This does not appear to be the case although it is understood they have a right of access over the land.”

The applicant now proposes that new access would come over the rear lane from Marian Close.

Ms Engel said: “An objection has been received from the highways manager who advises that the new access is inadequate.”

She explained that due to the lane’s narrowness there are “limited opportunities” for pedestrians to get out of the way of oncoming vehicles.

Ms Engel said: “The junction onto Marian Close does not meet minimum standards and is not wide enough to accommodate two way traffic.”

Due to these issues, Ms Engel advised councillors to refuse the application.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said that the councillors he been on a “fact finding meeting” when visiting the site on Wednesday, January 11.

Cllr Winnett said: “I think it was good for us to have the site visit prior to this application, because we were able to fully see the situation there.

“I know the officers and ward member have tried hard to help this applicant, but I feel it would be very dangerous to grant planning permission.”

“The applicant needs to take legal advice on the right of access from plot one – to sort out this problem and get the driveway that has planning permission for.”

Cllr Jacqueline Thomas said that she knew the area “well” and that children use the back lanes to play, and that she was concerned about their safety if this went ahead.

Cllr John Hill said: “Putting that access across plot one is still available to them.”

Councillors unanimously voted to refuse the application.