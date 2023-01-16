ROAD users have been advised that a road will be closed tonight, January 16, due to 'adverse weather conditions'.

Gwent Police did not explain in any more detail, but said Mountain Road, outside Caerphilly, will be closed tonight.

The closure comes as temperatures plummet, with Caerphilly at minus one degree throughout the course of the night.

In Newport, the mercury won't go above zero, but the Met Office has warned it will feel closer to minus two degrees.

Tomorrow morning is going to be a cold start everywhere with temperatures predicted to be minus two but feeling like minus five!

On the road closure in Caerphilly, Gwent Police tweeted: "Please be advised that Mountain Road from The Mountain Snack Bar towards Cardiff Road, Caerphilly will be closed overnight due to adverse weather conditions."