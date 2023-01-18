A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with dealing class A drugs and having £23,000 in cash.
Lester Gibson is accused of possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and handling stolen goods, including luxury watches and designer clothes.
The 43-year-old defendant, of Itchen Road, Bettws, is due to appear before the crown court on February 17.
Gibson was remanded in custody.
