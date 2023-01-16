DAVID Hando, the man who was a key figure in the reformation of Newport County AFC, has died at the age of 84.

The club president was a leading light in keeping County going after the old club was liquidated in February 1989.

Hando was chairman of the Exiles for the first nine years of its existence and was inducted into the clubs hall of fame in 2015, two years after the return to the Football League.

“A group of fans, including myself, got together and decided we needed to set up a new club,” he wrote in the Argus in 2012.

“But our status meant no-one would recognise us. The council said we were the old Newport County in disguise who owed people money and so wouldn’t give us anywhere to play, while the FAW said the opposite, saying we were a new club and therefore we had to start by playing in the parks leagues.

Newport AFC get ready for the Hellenic League in 1989. Back row, left to right: David Hando, director, Brian Preece, Michael Pratt, Gary Spinks, Tony Bird, Richard Evans, Norman Parselle, David Williams, coach. Front: Jason Knorz, Graham Rogers, John Relish (player-manager), Robert Painter, Neil Jones. (Image: Newsquest)

“We ended up in Moreton-in-Marsh and then at Gloucester City, it was a long way back for the club.

“Every game was effectively an away game, and even though we had 400-plus supporters follow us up to Moreton in the beginning we needed to come back to Newport.

“We’ve fought a lot of battles to get back here, but I think all the hard work from a lot of people, particularly someone like [former chairman] Chris Blight, has paid off.”

He was also awarded the British Empire Medal for his services for services to football and to the community in Newport.

He was a deputy head teacher, served as a councillor in the city and founded the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge, later becoming chairman.

Hando had three children, Steve, Laurence and Julian, with his wife Mary.