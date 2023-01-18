A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JADE HISCOCKS, 26, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance on the A472 in Crumlin on July 5, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES BRISTOW, 29, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while being unfit to drive through drink on Greenforge Way on August 23, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SCOTT SULLIVAN, 34, of The Crescent, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Park Place last Christmas Day.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

EMMA LYNN STONELAKE, 45, of Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £574 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving while not wearing a seat belt on June 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER HASLETT, 20, of Chestnut Drive, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he possession of ketamine on December 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

ALAN GALUDZINSKI, 26, of Howe Circle, Newport, was fined £80 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Chepstow Road on August 12, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RYAN SPILLANE, 32, of Valley View, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport, on December 23, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KRISTIAN BOULTON, 32, of Meredith Terrace, Newbridge, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance on the A469 in Pontlottyn on June 18, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID CLEVERLY, 30, of Christina Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road last Christmas Day.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

DAVID POOLE, 38, of Highbank, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE REED, 30, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAMONA LITTERA, 57, of Kingsmill Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAMAZAN GJOKA, 27, of Pant Lane, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Merthyr Road on August 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.