TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of David Hando, the man who was a key figure in the reformation of Newport County AFC.

He was 84 years old.

Mr Hando was chairman of the Exiles for the first nine years of its existence and was inducted into the club's hall of fame in 2015, two years after the return to the Football League.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said it was "such sad news".

"David Hando was a champion for the city he loved," she said.

"As a ward councillor, a tireless advocate for our Transporter Bridge and an iconic stalwart of Newport County, which he helped rise from the ashes.

"He will be much missed in Newport and beyond."

Newport East MS John Griffiths said: "Thinking of David and his family at this difficult time.

"He was the very best of our city."

Newport Labour also issued a tribute on social media.

Our thoughts today are with the family of David Hando.



A fine city councillor and a champion of Newport like no other, his belief in Newport County, and his love of the Transporter Bridge are a legacy he leaves behind for all of us.



Rest in peace, David. pic.twitter.com/z9cZs9w0bW — Newport Labour 🌹 (@NewportLabour) January 17, 2023

Leader of the opposition in Newport, Matthew Evans, said: "Saddened to hear about the death of former Lib Dem Councillor David Hando.

"Passionate about politics and Newport his contribution to the city should not be underestimated."

Dave Joyner tweeted that his family had had a close personal connection to Mr Hando.

"My grandad was one of those who did a fair bit in the early days of the new club," he said.

"My family will be ever grateful for the many kind gestures that David Hando afforded us following grandad’s death.

"Including a lap of the old Spytty Park pitch in the hearse."

Kevin Piper said: "This is a sad day for the club and the family of David Hando.

"He and some other determined men and women just wouldn't let a club die.

"Thanks to their dogged efforts we have a club and one we are all proud of.

"RIP David, you will always be a legend."

Newport band Tinty and the Bucket Hats posted a tribute to Mr Hando, saying: "Without this man, we would not have a team to support.

"This man took on the FAW, UEFA, FIFA and the welsh assembly. He fought for Newport, he delivered for Newport, he won for Newport.

"Thoughts and prayers are with his family.

"Rest in peace David."