David James is a well-established multidisciplined company offering services in chartered surveying, estate agency, and planning. There are six offices that cover Southeast Wales and South West England.

David James has a wealth of highly experienced professionals who all share a common passion for what they do, most of whom have been stationed at the company for many years (formerly known as DJ & P Newland Rennie).

Cwmbran branch manager, Susan Buttress, has been with the company for 26 years, first starting her career with Newland Rennie as a personal assistant to chartered surveyor David Martin.

Susan said: “Through the guidance and encouragement whilst working closely with David, it was he who suggested that I become an estate agent. The knowledge and experienced I gained during those first five years helped me with my new career path, plus combining my new skills with my carer background made me a great candidate for helping people buy and sell their homes.

“The thing I love most about my job is helping people on their buying or selling journey, from initial enquiry to the signing of completed contracts it really is a life changing experience, as ultimately, we are dealing with people’s homes and their day to day lives.

“Saying that I go above and beyond can sound a bit of a cliché, but I’m always there for my clients, whether we’re meeting face to face, via webcam, or talking over the phone.

“I’ve lived and worked within the Cwmbran and Torfaen for most of my life, so I should know the area well by now. Listening to customers’ needs and desires for their perfect home within the postcode catchment – finding them options within their budget is such a joy to do.

“For those looking for a family home in Pontypool, here we have an outstanding, completely refurbished spacious period house finished to an exceptionally high standard, which is located on Snatchwood Road with an asking price of £225,000.

“The property benefits from a luxurious kitchen with built-in appliances, as well as off-road parking at the rear.

“The house lies close to local shops and within a short distance to Pontypool and Cwmbran towns and is offered with no upper chain.

“Viewing strongly recommended to fully appreciate.”

