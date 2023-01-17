BRITS have been warned of social media posts offering free supermarket vouchers worth up to £500.

The posts claim to offer vouchers for retailers including Asda and Tesco, but Which? has warned that trying to claim them could cost you time and money.

The consumer expert as highlighted the social media posts from a company called Rewards Giant.

They are promising free retail vouchers in exchange for commenting on Facebook posts or clicking links in an email.

However, in order to qualify you will need to sign up for games and subscriptions, with no guarantee of receiving the voucher.

Which? said: “Rewards Giant claims to offer vouchers and gift cards for a series of retailers and brands, including Asda, Coca Cola, Iceland, Tesco, Toby Carvery, Uber Eats, and the online game platform Roblox.

“On a Facebook page peddling free Tesco vouchers, users are asked to share and comment on a post to receive a voucher worth £500.

“When we looked, the post had 519 comments and had been shared 610 times. When you comment on and share the post, you are immediately contacted telling you that you’ve won, and are redirected to Rewards Giant’s website. Tesco confirmed that it was not affiliated with the page and reported it to Facebook.”

Asda, Roblox, Toby Carvery, Iceland, UberEats and Coca Cola all confirmed to Which? that they are not affiliated with Rewards Giant.

Reviewing Rewards Giant on Trustpilot, where it has a rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars, one reviewer said: “Absolutely a scam. One of the first things is a phone call to do a survey and verify your account. It wasn't a free number so I've been charged over £15. I completed all challenges just to be told I didn't complete enough tasks.”

Another said: “You never get your rewards even after completing tasks. They profit from your input and you don't get your rewards that were promised.”