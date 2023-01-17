UK DRIVERS have been warned about having one very popular item in their vehicle when having it in for an MOT.

With peak MOT month in March fast approaching, it might be worth knowing what car issues you should look out for.

The MOT experts over at LeaseCar and its sister site LeaseElectricCar have brought together a list of things you should check before going for an MOT as well as one item that should be removed.

Canva - MOT experts have warned against this one popular car item (Image: Canva)

A spokesman from LeaseCar said: “We are approaching peak MOT season when traditionally the most MOTs are carried out.

“The time of the year when an MOT is due is one of the most nerve-wracking moments for drivers.

Adding that they wanted to offer some "useful tips to help drivers" make it past their MOT.

With all this said here are the checks you should make and the one item you should remove from your car before checking in for an MOT.

The car checks you should make before an MOT

Here are the checks you should make before an MOT:

1. Number plate lights

It is a legal requirement that your license plate light is fully functioning, so police, other road users, and speed cameras can easily identify your car.

2. Screenwash

One of the most easily forgotten checks is ensuring you have enough screenwash. This is important as a low amount can lead to a failed MOT.

3. Frayed seatbelts

Over time, seatbelts can become worn and even unsafe. If they don't properly click in or unbuckle when pulled hard, they are dangerous.

4. Reversing lights

A new rule from 2018 means that cars from September 2009 onwards must have functioning reverse lights.

5. rubber seal on the fuel cap

A strong smell of petrol and a fuel cap that won't seal is often a recipe for a failed MOT.

6. Cracks on the number plate

Having just one crack covering a letter or number can be a make-or-break moment when determining if you pass or fail.

The one popular car item that could fail your MOT

The experts warn that having an air freshener in your car when it is being looked over for its MOT can lead to an automatic fail.

As these dangle from your main mirror, they could cause an obstruction to vision.