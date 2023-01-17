A GOGGLEBOX star has been sent well wishes by fans as she revealed she had swapped the UK for Europe after the show’s latest series.

Sophie Sandiford, who has appeared alongside brother Pete since joining the Channel Four show in 2017, has taken a break from commentating on the week’s TV with a trip to Belgium.

Posting pictures of herself on her Instagram, Sophie captioned them: “In Brugge”.

Fans wished her well on her break, with one saying: “One of my fave places, have the best time.”

Another added: “Was there a couple of weeks ago and I fell in love.”

While, offering travel tips, a third said: “Get to the top of the tower as the view is spectacular.”

The 20th season of Gogglebox ended earlier this month, with Sophie and Pete revealing on social media that the season was coming to an end in a post in December.

Sharing a picture of the pair of them on their sofa, they said: “Last one of the series”.

However, fans won’t have to wait long for a new fix of Gogglebox.

Fellow fan favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed over Christmas that the show would be back for a its 21st series in February.

It will be the first series since stars Mica and Marcus announced they were quitting the show.

The duo are putting down the remote after five years on the show.

In a statement, they said: We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

“To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.”