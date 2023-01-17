THE first couples of the new Winter Love Island series have been revealed as new host Maya Jama enters the villa for the first time.

ITV viewers look set for a winter of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating series.

For the show's ninth series, we have also been treated to a brand new villa in South Africa and a new batch of singletons.

As always, the show's producers had a few tricks up their sleeves with a smoking hot bombshell - voted by the public - to drop too.

Maya Jama enters Love Island villa as first couples are revealed

In Monday's episode, the new contestants entered the villa for the first time, ready for a winter of love.

Shaq and Haris arrived together, before welcoming Will, then Ron, then Kai to their sun-drenched new home.

As they got to know each other, new host Maya Jama made her entrance after an epic arrival by helicopter.

Maya then invited the boys to gather at the fire pit and quiz them on what they were looking for.

She then invited the boys to stand before her by the pool, saying: “Well boys, it is time to couple up, the girls will come in one by one and I’ll ask you to step forward if you fancy them.

"Each girl will then decide which boy she wants to couple up with. It’s that simple. So who’s ready to meet our first girl?”

First Love Island couples of 2023 Winter series

Our Islanders are officially coupled up! Here are your day ones...



💞 Lana & Ron

💞 Tanya & Shaq

💞 Anna-May & Haris

💞 Tanyel & Kai

💞 Olivia & Will#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 16, 2023

Here are the first original couples of the 2023 winter series:

Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani

Kai Fagan and Tanyel Revan

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Olivia Hawkins and Will Young

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Who was the first Winter Love Island 2023 bombshell?





Tom was revealed as the first bombshell this year ( Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

ITV viewers were told that the new cast would be joined by either Ellie Spence or Tom Clare as this year's bombshell.

In the first major twist of the series, the public got the chance to vote for the bombshell that they wanted to see enter the villa.

As night fell and the Islanders got to know each other a little better, it’s not long before news that the public had been voting for the first bombshell reached the freshly formed couples.

In the end, the public opted for Tom to shake things up in the villa - who do you think they will couple up with?

23-year-old semi-Pro Footballer Tom Clare from Barnsley decided now was the time to enter the villa because it was the right time to meet someone.

He said: "It’s good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life’s too short. These opportunities don’t come around often."

Questioning why he's single, Tom said: "Since my ex-girlfriend, no one’s really come to me and I’ve thought, ‘Wow’. Until I have that, I’m not really going to settle for less. Not in a bad way, but the next person I get with, I want to marry."

Love Island continues on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.