PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Jeremy Clarkson's public apology following his controversial comments in his column in The Sun.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Monday after the ex-Top Gear presenter posted an Instagram apology to the couple.

The Grand Tour host, 62, said he emailed the royal couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been “disgraceful” and he was “profoundly sorry”.

However, the Sussexes have since replied to the apology where they claimed that the broadcaster wrote to Harry alone.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has responded to Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram apology posted earlier today (and addressed his claim that he emailed the couple in December): pic.twitter.com/DI6YdLIG5a — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2023

Jeremy Clarkson only sent an apology to Prince Harry, the Sussexes say

In the statement, Harry and Meghan said: "On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remained to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread ate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.

"Unless each of his other pieces were also written "in a hurry", as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

Following its publication, various celebrities and figures including Nicola Sturgeon, John Bishop, Carol Vorderman and his own daughter condemned the comments.

Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) also announced last month that the newspaper column had become its most complained about article.

Sources also told Variety that Clarkson has been been dropped from his deals with Amazon Prime.

The streaming giant is said to no longer be working with the TV presenter beyond the two seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned, sources told Variety.

It is expected that Clarkson will not appear in any new shows for Prime Video beyond 2024 or early 2025 following the backlash.