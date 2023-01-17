SAINSBURY'S shoppers will be able to get deliveries within 30 minutes thanks the supermarket’s new partnership with Just Eat.

The partnership will launch with more than 175 stores by the end of February in locations including London, Edinburgh and Bristol, with plans to roll out to many more cities across 2023.

From January, customers across the UK will be able to purchase items from Sainsbury’s via Just Eat, from fresh milk and vegetables to household essentials.

Just Eat will then take care of the delivery, through its growing network of couriers across the UK.

The partnership comes as popularity for on-demand grocery deliveries is on the rise in the UK.

Siobhan McMullan-Finnegan-Dehn, director of eCommerce at Sainsbury’s, said: “Just Eat will offer another fast and convenient way for customers to get Sainsbury’s groceries delivered to their door.

“We are always on the lookout for more ways to make our customers' lives easier and we look forward to working with Just Eat and to serving more shoppers with even more great value and quality Sainsbury's products.”

Amy Heather, from Just Eat, added: “Just Eat’s grocery offering is going from strength to strength and continues to be an area of significant focus.

“We’re excited to be working with Sainsbury’s to bring even more choice and flexibility to our customers when ordering the food and products they want, when they want.

“With the partnership launching in more than 175 sites by March, we’re delighted to bring a wide range of options to thousands of consumers, demonstrating the huge value we can provide in this space with on-demand delivery.”