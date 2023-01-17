EXCAVATION work on a sinkhole which opened up on a road in Chepstow town centre has been delayed due to a drainage issue, the council have confirmed.

Work was scheduled to start early this week, but Monmouthshire County Council have now said it is "planned to start tomorrow" (Wednesday).

The sinkhole, which opened up on Wednesday, January 11, is located near the junction with St Kingsmark Avenue and the Dell park.

Welsh Street, which links the town centre to the north of the town, was closed and the hole cordoned off after the hole emerged.

"Works are planned to start tomorrow," the council confirmed today (Tuesday).

"There is an issue with the Welsh Water drainage system and their contractor are planned to start tomorrow.

"Welsh Water have advised that it should take two days to repair, unless there are complications."

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed last week that work to repair the road will likely take two weeks.