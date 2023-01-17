TWO weather warnings for snow and ice are now in place in Gwent after a Met Office update.

The latest warning has been extended to cover much of western and central Gwent, with the former covering northern areas.

The most recent Met Office warning is scheduled to come into effect at around 6pm today - lasting until around midday.

Areas from Caldicot to Abergavenny in the east and most of Gwent west of there are covered by this warning.

The north of Gwent - Ebbw Vale and along the A465 Head of the Valleys Road - are covered under a separate yellow warning.

This one is due to come into effect from midday today and last until midday tomorrow.

The Met Office have warned that snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.

They advise people living in affected areas to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces;

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Temperatures across the region are to dip below freezing again tonight - for more on the forecast click here.

For advice on how to prepare, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice