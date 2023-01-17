GWENT Police want to speak to a man who was in the vicinity of an attempted burglary on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred at about 1.10pm, on December 24 on Llanover Road in Blaenavon.

Police have since released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with the attempted burglary.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re trying to find this man who was seen in the area at the time and may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"If you can help please call us on 101, quoting 2200429184, or you can DM us."