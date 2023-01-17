GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a Brynmawr man who has breached his licence conditions after his release from prison.

John Steward Neate, 53 and from Brynmawr, was released from prison on Monday, September 19, 2022.

He received a sentence of eight weeks for driving while disqualified at North Somerset Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

However, he has breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

Neate was subject to a similar police appeal after also breaching his licence conditions in November of last year.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200369732.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."