A CAERPHILLY woman who celebrated her 102nd birthday said the secret to a long life was “having fun” and “being a little mischievous”.

Sybil Phillips celebrated her birthday at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed in Cardiff on Wednesday, January 11 along with staff at the home and her family and friends.

During the celebrations, she said to those assembled: “All I can say is that I love you all.”

The home’s café was decorated with balloons and banners, and the chef baked a special cake for the occasion.

Mrs Phillips was born and grew up in Cwmfelinfach, and trained as a hairdresser.

Sybil Phillips said the secret to a long life was 'having fun' and 'being a little mischievous'. (Image: WPR Agency)

She moved to Cardiff in 1945 aged 24, where she has lived ever since. At the same time, her best friend also moved to the capital, and Mrs Phillips said they soon created a large group of friends who would go out socialising.

She met her husband Samuel in 1945, and they married within six weeks of meeting.

The couple had two daughters together – Jackie and Michelle – and Mrs Phillips now has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr Phillips owned a salon in Cardiff, which the couple ran together.

Sybil Phillips celebrated her birthday with friends, family and staff at Llys Cyncoed. (Image: WPR Agency)

At her party, Mrs Phillips revealed her secret to longevity, which is “having a positive outlook on life, being a little mischievous and having fun.”

Virgil Frincu, general manager at Llys Cyncoed, said: “Sybil is a beloved resident at Llys Cyncoed, and it was a pleasure to help her celebrate this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around helping residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Sybil’s 102nd birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to raise a glass in her honour.”