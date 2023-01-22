A NEWPORT woman who helped a morbidly obese man shed 14 stone is celebrating a decade as a Slimming World consultant.

Lisa Norris has helped many people lose weight and live healthier over the past 10 years after her own weight loss journey inspired her to become a Slimming World consultant.

“Losing weight on your own is hard work,” said Ms Norris.

“Being part of a warm and friendly group of fellow slimmers who care about each other’s success can help people gain the know-how and confidence to build healthy new habits.

Inspired by her own Slimming World success – while working as a print and packaging manager and raising her son Ethan – took the plunge and became a consultant.

“Every person who comes to my group has a dream,” said Ms Norris.

“It’s a pleasure to watch these members grow in confidence week by week without ever needing to go hungry.”

She launched her first group on January 22, 2013; she admits that the past 10 years have gone by “so quickly” but with many highlights along the way.

Her group helped a morbidly obese man who was afraid he would die, Andrew Collins, shed 14 stone and win a place in the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018 competition.

Other successes from her groups include Susan Bristow dropping from a size 18 to a size 12 following a diabetes diagnosis and Dean Richards who has been “unhappy” with his weight and lost more than four stone through Slimming World.

“I love seeing members transform,” said Ms Norris.

“[Some] arrive at group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and I love the feeling when you see them hold their heads high and stand tall after they lose weight successfully and share their experiences with the rest of the group.

“Over the last 10 years there have been so many highlights.

“Members have featured in Slimming World magazine and a member was chosen as a finalist in the national Man of the Year competition – having lost a fantastic 14 stone 7lb in weight.

“I’ve seen members marry with a combined weight loss of more than 20 stone and I’ve seen members health improve meaning they no longer need to take certain medications.”

Ms Norris three morning sessions (8am, 9.30am, and 11am) at Lysaght Institute, on Orb Drive in Newport, every Saturday. Find out more about Slimming World at slimmingworld.co.uk