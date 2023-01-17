A JEALOUS woman who went on the run after injuring a woman she believed was flirting with her boyfriend on a night out has been caught.

Karlie Tuft vanished last year after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bianca Beaumont.

The 33-year-old slashed her victim’s face with a knife after taking cocaine and downing booze at a party in Newport in February 2021.

Karlie Tuft was on the run for six months. Picture: Wales News Service

Following the attack, Tuft's partner John Jackson told Miss Beaumont he'd kill her young children if she reported the incident to the police.

Despite her absence in the trial and being on the run, Tuft – who has a history of violence – was jailed for six years and six months.

Justice caught her up with her today when she was given an extra three months in prison for failing to surrender.

The horrifying assault and threats were made at Tuft’s home in the St Julians area of Newport when the defendant was high on cocaine and alcohol.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Miss Beaumont and a friend had visited her early in the morning after they had been to an all-night party.

At first they were welcomed by Tuft, who they knew, and Jackson, who was staying there.

Both visitors had never met Jackson before and violence erupted when Tuft wrongly thought some “impropriety” might have gone on between the victim and her partner.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “Tuft and Jackson carried on their day as if nothing had happened and they visited Tuft’s mother for Sunday lunch.”

Tuft, of Lavery Close, Newport, was found guilty in July 2022 following a five-day trial of wounding with intent.

Jackson, 31, of Holm Road, Hutton, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, was convicted by a jury of making threats to kill.

Jackson was jailed for four years.

Both defendants were made the subject of a restraining order for an indefinite period.