KEN Bruce has today announced that he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 45 years at the BBC.

The legendary DJ will step away from his 9.30am weekday show, which he has hosted for 31 years, in March after first joining the BBC in 1977.

He is set to host the brand-new mid-morning show on Greatest Hits UK radio.

Addressing his exit, Ken said: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues.

BREAKING 🚨 We are beyond excited to announce that the legendary @RealKenBruce will be joining the Bauer family with a brand-new mid-morning show on @greatesthitsuk! 📻 Get ready for more PopMaster and all your favourite songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s. 💿 https://t.co/V9DV7vCaqo pic.twitter.com/S2gUnURNrC — Bauer Media Group UK (@bauermedia) January 17, 2023

“However, I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change. I would stress that this is entirely my decision, but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

“I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”

Ken joined the BBC in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland staff presenter. His first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984, and the following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Terry Wogan.

He moved to mid mornings in 1986, then after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, he returned to mid mornings in January 1992.

Ken has also presented Radio 2's coverage of Eurovision since 1988, and has been a regular presenter of Sunday Night is Music Night. Ken's show is famous for PopMaster, a quiz which has run for 25 years, Tracks of My Years, where a famous person chooses their favourite records and more recently, The Piano Room, featuring live music from a range of great artists.

Lorna Clarke, Director, BBC Music, says: “Ken is an extraordinary broadcaster with an exceptional career over many decades.

“He has been part of every significant occasion marked by BBC Radio 2 and we, his faithful audience and the Radio 2 all-star line-up will miss his warm humour and wit.

“Congratulations on a brilliant career.”

Radio 2 will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.