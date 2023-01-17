TWO drug dealers were jailed after “turning to cocaine” during Covid.

Dafydd Shipton, 31, and Michael Pugh, also 31, both of Cwmbran, were each undergoing a personal crisis after the pandemic struck, Newport Crown Court heard.

Shipton’s “successful business” started to flounder under the financial pressures coronavirus brought while Pugh was struggling to come to terms with his stepfather’s death.

The defendants were implicated as a result of mobile phone evidence.

Dafydd Shipton

Shipton was also caught with cutting agents used to adulterate cocaine, prosecutor Byron Broadstock said.

The defendants pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told them: “You were both involved in the business of supplying cocaine between February and September 2020.

Michael Pugh

“There were mobile phones with numerous text messages relating to the supply of cocaine.

“You both played a significant role.

“Mr Pugh, you’ve got no previous criminal convictions.

“It is clear that you were, until quite recently, a productive man, a law abiding man and a man of good character.

“You developed a dependence on cocaine after your stepfather passed away and during the pandemic and this led you into a spiral to support your own habit and of dealing to others.

“I accept that you are remorseful for what you did and that remorse is genuine.”

Recorder Bradley added: “Mr Shipton, you were supplying to suppliers and there are references in the evidence to you supplying higher quantities.

“I know that before this you had a successful business, you were working hard but your business became difficult to run during the pandemic, like it was difficult for a lot of people during the pandemic.

“You turned towards cocaine as well and started to supply it.”

The judge told the defendants they had both made “serious errors of judgement”.

Shipton, of Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Pugh, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, was sent to prison for two years and four months.

Both defendants will have to serve half of their sentences in custody before being released on licence and also have to pay a £190 victim surcharge.