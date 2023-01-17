A TWO-car crash closed a lane on a main road near Chepstow yesterday.

The incident took place at around 4pm yesterday, Monday, January 16.

Two cars were involved in the crash on the A48 in Pwllmeyric, just outside Chepstow.

The picture above, taken at the scene by Sam Hawkins, shows the damage caused to the two cars.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said, in a statement: "We got a call just before 4pm reporting a road traffic collision on the A48 involving two vehicles.

"No-one was injured."