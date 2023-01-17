LAST night we brought you the sad news that David Hando, who was a stalwart of the community in Newport, has died, aged 84.

Mr Hando was chairman of Newport County AFC for the first nine years of its existence, and also served on Newport City Council and the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge.

Over the years Mr Hando regularly featured in the Argus, so we dug through our archive to find a selection of pictures of him from through the years.

David Hando pictured in 1955 as a pupil at St Julians High School

David Hando and his wife Mary at a Buckingham Palace garden party

David and Mary Hando on their wedding day in 1959

David and Mary Hando celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise ship

David and Mary Hando with their three sons (above, L-R) Laurence, Steven, and Julian (seated)

David Hando receives a Carl Zeiss Jena shirt from former East German international Lothar Kurbjuweit (left)

Mr Hando and Cllr Matthew Evans with pupil Amy McNiven at St Joseph's Primary School, Duffryn, in 2005

Mr Hando pictured in 2006 at Bar Amber with Mike Everett, bar manager and football secretary, and John Hill, Bar Amber chairman

David Hando with Cllr Hugh Clark outside St Julian's Social Club, which had burned down, in 2008

Mr Hando meets the Earl of Wessex at St David's Hospice during visit to the site to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2009

Mr Hando pictured in 2012 with (L-R) Dave Roberts, Howard Greenhaf, Les Scadding - who had been appointed the new chairman at Newport County AFC - and Tony Pring

Josh Murphy, of Greenfields School, presenting a model of the Newport Transporter Bridge he made to Mr Hando, who was chairman of the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, pictured in 2012