LAST night we brought you the sad news that David Hando, who was a stalwart of the community in Newport, has died, aged 84.

Mr Hando was chairman of Newport County AFC for the first nine years of its existence, and also served on Newport City Council and the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge.

Over the years Mr Hando regularly featured in the Argus, so we dug through our archive to find a selection of pictures of him from through the years.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC IST PERSON DAVID HANDO DAVID AS PUPIL AT ST JULIANS HIGH SCHOOL 1955

David Hando pictured in 1955 as a pupil at St Julians High School

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC IST PERSON DAVID HANDO DAVID AND MARY AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE GARDEN PARTY

David Hando and his wife Mary at a Buckingham Palace garden party

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC IST PERSON DAVID HANDO DAVID AND MARY WEDDING 1959

David and Mary Hando on their wedding day in 1959

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC IST PERSON DAVID HANDO DAVID AND MARY AT 50 TH WEDDING ANNIVERASRY ON CRUISE SHIP

David and Mary Hando celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise ship

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC IST PERSON DAVID HANDO (L-R)DAVID AND MARY AND THEIR THREE SONS LAURENCE STEVEN JULIAN (SEATED)

David and Mary Hando with their three sons (above, L-R) Laurence, Steven, and Julian (seated)

South Wales Argus: David Hando receives a Carl Zeiss Jena shirt from former East German international Lothar Kurbjuweit (left)

David Hando receives a Carl Zeiss Jena shirt from former East German international Lothar Kurbjuweit (left)

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 10.06.05 MEALS PUPIL AMY McNIVEN (CENTRE) EATS A SCHOOL MEAL WATCHED BY COUNCILLORS MATTHEW EVANS AND DAVID HANDO AT ST JOSEPHS PRIMARY SCHOOL DUFFRYN

Mr Hando and Cllr Matthew Evans with pupil Amy McNiven at St Joseph's Primary School, Duffryn, in 2005

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...3010.06 REPORTER darren BEST BAR NONE....BAR AMBER, NEWPORT AFC SOCIAL CLUB IS UP FOR AN AWARD, FROM LEFT AREMIKE EVERETT, BAR MANAGER/FOOTBALL SECRETARY, JOHN HILL, BARAMBER CHAIRMAN, AND DAVID HANDO CLUB SECRETARY

Mr Hando pictured in 2006 at Bar Amber with Mike Everett, bar manager and football secretary, and John Hill, Bar Amber chairman

South Wales Argus: SWA CATHERINE BOOKER 22.07.08 L-R- CLLR DAVID HANDO AND CLLR HUGH CLARK OUTSIDE ST JULIANS SOCIAL CLUB WHICH BURNT DOWN AND RESIDENTS ARE FED UP WITH THE CHILDREN PLAYING ON THE SITE AND OF THE RATS.

David Hando with Cllr Hugh Clark outside St Julian's Social Club, which had burned down, in 2008

South Wales Argus: CB 22.9.09 ST DAVIDS FOUNDATION , CAMBRIA HOUSE , NEWPORT . HRH THE EARL OF WESSEX , PRINCE EDWARD , VISITED THE HOSPICE TO MEET PATIENTS , VOLUNTEERS AND FAMILIES AND UNVEILED A PLAQUE TO CELEBRATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HOSPICE . HE IS

Mr Hando meets the Earl of Wessex at St David's Hospice during visit to the site to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2009

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_23.8.12 LES SCADDING THE NEW CHAIRMAN AT NEWPORT COUNTY FC WITH L-R DAVE ROBERTS , HOWARD GREENHAF , LES SCADDING , DAVID HANDO AND TONY PRING

Mr Hando pictured in 2012 with (L-R) Dave Roberts, Howard Greenhaf, Les Scadding - who had been appointed the new chairman at Newport County AFC - and Tony Pring

South Wales Argus: SWA MIKE LEWIS 11 9 12 REPORTER KEVIN PENCIL SKETCH COMPETITION WINNER JOSH MURPHY OF GREENFIELDS SCHOOL, WITH A MODEL HE MADE OF THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE, WHICH HE PRESENTED TO DAVID HANDO, CHAIRMAN OF THE FRIENDS OF NEWPORT TRANSPORTER BRIDGE

Josh Murphy, of Greenfields School, presenting a model of the Newport Transporter Bridge he made to Mr Hando, who was chairman of the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, pictured in 2012