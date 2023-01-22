AS HEARTY grub for the cold winter months goes, does it get any better than pie and mash?

Earlier this week reported two friends from Cheltenham had brought the great British tradition to Newport Market with their new business, Pie Royale.

So reporter Kasey Rees popped by to give them a try.

There were a selection of pies to choose from - the classic steak and ale; chicken and mushroom; cheese and potato; lamb and mint; Mediterranean vegetable and Goats cheese; and spicy bean.

A generous portion of lamb and mint pie with garlic and rosemary mash with peas.

I opted for lamb and mint, which came with the obligatory side of mashed potato - with a twist.

The choices of mash were between plain, garlic and rosemary, or truffle mash for £1.50 extra. I opted for the garlic and rosemary, which seemed a good combination with the lamb and mint.

I also had a choice of peas, leeks, bacon, or creamed spinach on the side for another £1.50 - but for me it was no contest, and it had to be peas.

There were also three choices of gravy - red onion, ale, and traditional. I opted for traditional.

The pie was delicious, with nice soft pastry. It was packed with flavour alongside peas and carrots, the lamb was soft and not too chewy, and the garlic and rosemary mash was creamy and had the right amount of flavour.

The portion was just the right size and, while I prefer my gravy a little thicker, it was still delicious.

With the Six Nations around the corner, what better way to line your stomach before a day on the beer?