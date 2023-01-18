A CAREER burglar with 40 house break-ins to his name was told by a judge he was committing crime so fast the police were finding it hard to keep up with him.

Joseph Curley, 50, from Newport carried out his latest raid at a house in the city’s Albert Terrace while the owner was asleep upstairs.

He got away with laptops, car keys and £100 cash as well as a bank card which he later used to buy goods at convenience stores.

Curley’s victim was left “stressed and uncomfortable” as a result of the break-in, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The crime, which happened at around midnight on November 16, 2021 was captured on CCTV, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

The defendant, of HM Prison Erlestoke, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

Curley was jailed for two years and three months which will be served after he finished a three-year term for a burglary imposed last year.

On that occasion he had used a hammer to smash his way into a house in Fields Park Road, Newport, when the owner was out before stealing his life savings of £3,000.

Ben Waters, representing the defendant, said his client was homeless and penniless at the time of his offending in Albert Terrace and not receiving benefits.

“He has been dogged by an addiction to alcohol and drugs, something that has troubled him for some considerable period of time,” his barrister added.

The court was told Curley is receiving help for his problems while in jail.

Judge Paul Hobson told the defendant: “You are a career burglar.

“You have been a prolific offender over the years.

“I’m told by the prosecution that there are 40 dwelling house burglaries on your record.

“I’m not going to lecture you but you have a choice to make at the age of 50.

“Do you want the rest of your life to follow the same pattern, being in and out of prison, serving longer and longer sentences?

“Or do you want to try and do something more positive with your life?

“The answer is in your hands.

“The police were struggling to keep up with your offending.”