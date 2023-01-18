A GWENT branch of a takeaway chain is to be taken over by new management after employees spoke out against their employer, claiming they were constantly paid late.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) will now be managed by Nishad Gopal and Irfan Dauodi, who took over management on Sunday, January 15, and say they are ‘planning to change the negativity of the store.’

Irfan Dauodi is one of the new managers of the store (Image: Nishad Gopal)

Irfan Dauodi is one of the new managers of the store. Picture: Nishad Gopal

Workers at GDK, which has more than 100 locations across the country, had previously claimed that when they asked to be paid, their jobs would be threatened.

Mr Gopal said: “We were cautious in taking this site over because there has been a lot of negativities surrounding it.

“Our main priority is changing the negativity and of course treat employees how they should be.

Nishad Gopal admitted the pair were anxious taking over the store (Image: Nishad Gopal)

Nishad Gopal admitted the pair were anxious taking over the store. Picture: Nishad Gopal

“We hope that the future will be a lot more positive and are thrilled to take over management.

“I have 25 years’ experience working in restaurants and dealing with food, my partner also has a lot of experience.”

Located in Glyndwr Rd, GDK first opened in Cwmbran last year, the pair took over management on January 15 and will be holding an opening on February 1.

Outside Cwmbran's GDK (Image: Nishad Gopal)

Outside Cwmbran's GDK. Picture: Nishad Gopal

Speaking to the Argus in October former employee Shauna Evans said: “They never paid us on time and threatened us with our jobs when we asked to be paid – some people haven’t been paid for months.

“It was horrendous - I am disabled and I would go into work with my knees strapped because I couldn’t afford to pay for things."