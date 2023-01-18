A NEWPORT woman said she has been left fearing a fine after a recycling collection service failed to collect her bins for three weeks in a row.

Lynsay Davies, from St Julians, uses Wastesavers’ assisted lift service, which aids people who are less mobile or who have disabilities and live on their own by having a team collect their recycling bins instead of the resident having to put the bin on the kerbside.

However, Ms Davies’ recycling boxes were not collected for three weeks in a row, and each week she had to chase this up with the local authority to arrange an alternate collection.

Gwent has been hit by strong winds in recent weeks, and this has led to her recycling being blown from the boxes after it had not been collected, she said.

Ms Davies said that although she was “a huge recycler”, the consistent missed recycling collections, and the litter this was causing, meant she feared being fined.

“On a weekly basis, I’m reporting it to the local authority,” she said.

“Due to the weather, it’s strewn everywhere. It’s an ongoing situation.

“Newport City Council have an excellent record with recycling. It’s one of the best in the country.

“I’m a huge recycler, but I feel they should not renege on the contract they have entered into.

“It’s come to the stage that every single week that I am emailing the local authority. If they renege on this then I have got no choice but to put it in the black bin.

“I really want to recycle, but if they are not going to collect it then what am I supposed to do?”

Ms Davies said Newport City Council had been “marvellous” when she reported the missed collections, arranging for the recycling to be collected at a later date.

A Wastesavers spokesperson said: “We apologise for any missed collections and appreciate that for people requiring assistance this can be particularly frustrating.

“We collect 1,119 assisted lifts every week (224 per day). Our missed collection rate for the last quarter of 2022 was 0.7 per cent.

“We advise that if an assisted lift is missed the fastest way to get it resolved is to report it to the council as soon as possible.

“The vast majority of missed collections are picked up the day after they have been reported.”

They added that missed collections were often due to “human error”, and those that were missed regularly could be as a result of access issues, such as parked cars which the collection vehicle cannot get past.