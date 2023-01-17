A POPULAR family-run take-away has closed after 14 years in business due to the owner’s decline in health.

Southern Fried Chicken, Kebab & Burgers in Market Square, Ebbw Vale, closed its doors for the final time last week after owner Anthony Sewell was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in December.

Mr Sewell was taken into hospital in November for heart bypass surgery but he was diagnosed with cancer just weeks later.

A family member speaking on his behalf said: “Dad was taken ill in November as he needed a triple heart bypass, he then came out of hospital in December to begin recovery but received a call to say he had abnormal cells.

“A week later he went for a scan and they diagnosed him with oesophageal cancer. After hearing this information my dad, mum and us as a family decided that our main priority should be his health so he decided to give up the shop to focus on his recovery.”

Since opening the shop 14 years ago, Mr Sewell has built many friendships over the years in business and has build up a loyal customer base.

They added: “Dad is gutted about giving up the shop, he has made lots of lifelong friends and loyal customers over the years and put lots of effort into the shop.

“His main concern now, is to get himself better and be with family. The news came as a shock to us all, especially the cancer as he had just come out of hospital and was supposed to be on the road to recovery then we had the call.

“My heart was in agony, but I know my dad - he is strong and brave and together we will fight our hardest. Hopefully this time next year he will be back to his normal self with amazing health.”

The shop will remain closed for the foreseeable future until new owners take over the establishment.

Kerri Harris, a customer from Ebbw Vale, added: “The closure of the shop is very sad as it was a family run business, where customers were always the priority.

“Anthony and his family were so lovely, they were caring and offered fantastic customer service. His lovely wife always took the time to ask how we were and is honestly one of the loveliest ladies we know.”