THE brother of a woman accused of stabbing a man to death told a jury: “My sister ain’t a murderer.”

Gavin Press was giving evidence in the murder trial of Rebecca Press, 31, who is accused of killing her mother’s neighbour and best friend last summer.

The defendant denies the murder of 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash at her mum’s home in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, in July 2022.

She is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her mother Michelle Press who she allegedly headbutted.

Prosecution witness Mr Press said his sister was “angry and upset” that night after finding out his friend and her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen had cheated on her with another woman.

He told Cardiff Crown Court that the defendant, their mother and Mr Ash were all drunk after they’d been drinking throughout the day.

Jonathan Elystan Rees, KC, asked him how she reacted on being told the news about Mr Allen.

Mr Press said: “She was argumentative – she ain’t a murderer.

“I told her the truth. Any person would be the same having been told that.

“We both went out on the Friday, he was driving, I dropped him off at his baby’s mother’s house and he told me about the person he was having an affair with.”

Mr Press added: “She was upset and angry.

“I told her, she was my sister and had a right to know.

“She was argumentative with me, she thought I was a part of it and knew about it for a long time but it weren’t like that, I found out about it that night.”

In his opening statement to the jury, Mr Rees said: “Just after 1.15am on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the defendant Rebecca Press left her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen a voicemail message.

“In it she said ‘Ash, it’s really bad. It’s really f******* bad. I’ve just stabbed someone and killed them. I’ve just murdered someone, please phone me back’.

“Indeed, the prosecution says minutes earlier Rebecca Press had picked up a knife and stabbed Richard Marc Ash with it just above his heart.

The trial of Press, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, continues.