POTENTIAL property owners have lots to choose from at the first Paul Fosh Auctions sale of 2023 where they can find something to suit the investor, buy to let or home buying customers.

We've had a look through the catalogue to feature these properties, which are among the 70-plus lots which will be offered from sale online from noon on Tuesday, January 31, ending from 5pm on Thursday, February 2.

Traditional mid-terrace house 157 King Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

The property, which has a guide price of £39,000-plus, requires upgrading, but would be an ideal family home or for buy to let in an area with strong demand.

There is an entrance, lounge/dining room, kitchen, bathroom on the ground floor, landing and three bedrooms above and a rear yard with gate access to the lane

A detached character property, Hawthorn Cottage, Twyncarn Road, Cross Keys, is located at the end of a no through lane.

The property, which has a guide price of £77,000-plus, offers lounge, kitchen, lean-to/utility room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a small detached stone building in the front courtyard garden with power and light (not tested) which could be used as an office.

The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

The cottage could obtain a rental of approximately £975pcm.

A semi-detached house which occupies a corner position with gardens to front and rear 32 Seymour Avenue, Tredegar, has a guide price of £54,000-plus.

The three bedroom property with ground floor bathroom, benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating (not tested) has a rear garden with possible parking.

A three-bedroom terrace house 30 Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, is in an elevated position offering far reaching views to the rear.

The property, which has a guide price of £90,000-plus offers lounge, kitchen/diner with front and rear gardens with storage shed.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms and bathroom.

Rental properties in the area can achieve in the region of £750 per calendar month, making this an ideal investment.

This fully-occupied detached property, 223 Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, is an ideal investment opportunity.

This substantial Victorian building, which has a guide price of £207,500-plus, is currently let to long term tenants all keen to remain.

The ground floor is currently occupied by Cwmbran Laser and Skin Clinic and currently pays £6,000 per annum.

The property offers a first floor, two bedroom flat currently let at £500 pcm and a studio to the ground achieving £350 pcm.

The property benefits from parking to the front, double glazed windows, rear garden and garage.

This good size first-floor, one-bedroom accommodation at Flat 7, Wesleyan Church, High Street, Llanhilleth, near Abertillery, is in a converted church which comprises a lounge, kitchen and study/office.

The property, with a guide price of £28,000-plus, offers spacious accommodation throughout and is conveniently located close to all local amenities, including Llanhilleth railway station, which provides links to Cardiff city centre, only a short walk away.

The flat may interest investors looking to buy to let as properties in this area can achieve around £350-£400 per calendar month.

A three-bedroom, end-terrace property with gardens front and rear, offering good living accommodation, 20 Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, has a guide price of £63,500.

The property offers lounge, open to dining room, kitchen with diner, and first floor shower room. Benefits include gas central heating (not tested) and double glazed windows.

Properties in the area can achieve in the region of £650 per calendar month rental.

A traditional, mid-terrace house, 24 Wheeler Street, Newport, is situated in a well-established residential location convenient for local amenities, shops and the city centre with easy access to the M4.

The three-bedroom property, with a guide price of £105,000, and benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

The property, which was let up until recently, also has a rear yard.

An opportunity to acquire a mid-terrace property with generous accommodation is presented at 11 Grosvenor Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool.

The property, with a guide price of £78,000-plus, has previously been let and enjoyed good occupancy levels, now requires upgrading.

The property has entrance, lounge dining room kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor with landing and two bedrooms above with a yard to the rear.

A mid terrace, two-bedroom property 33 Trannon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, is listed with a guide price of £90,000-plus.

The property, with bathroom to the first floor with front and rear gardens and parking, has previously been let, enjoying good occupancy levels and now requires upgrading.

The property benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating (not tested).

Ready to roll your sleeves up? A cottage for renovation and extension, 32 High Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, with a guide price of £46,000-plus, has full planning in place for a two-storey side extension to create an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with the benefit of a utility room and downstairs toilet.

To the first floor there would be three bedrooms and a bathroom.

An alternative design has been drawn up to create two, three-bedroom houses using the additional title of land being sold with the property, giving the site an overall frontage of 20m.

Further details will be available within the legal pack.

The property is situated in a private and quiet location with only a few neighbouring properties.

Llanhilleth offers local amenities, with the nearby town of Abertillery offering a more extensive selection of facilities.

Llanhilleth also benefits from a railway station with links to Cardiff city centre.

Typically three-bedroom, semi-detached properties in the area can achieve in the region of £750-£800 per calendar month.